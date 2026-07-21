Andhra Pradesh

AP Minister Kolusu felicitates Bapatla's 'shining stars'

Kolusu Parthasarathy noted that Bapatla district achieved an 86% pass percentage in Class X examinations, with girls outperforming boys, and set a target of a 95% pass rate in the coming years.
Bapatla district in-charge minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi during the Shining Stars-2026 felicitation programme on Monday.
Bapatla district in-charge minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi during the Shining Stars-2026 felicitation programme on Monday.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
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BAPATLA: The Shining Stars – 2026 felicitation programme, organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Education Department, was held at V Convention Hall, Suryalanka Beach Road on Monday.

Bapatla District In-charge Minister and State Housing Corporation & Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy attended as chief guest and was accorded a warm welcome by NCC and Scouts & Guides students.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp by the Minister, District Collector Vinod Kumar V MLA Vegesina Narendra Varma Raju, and Bapatla Urban Development Authority (BAUDA) Chairman Selagala Rajasekhar Babu.

Students displayed stalls showcasing their dreams and aspirations written on star-shaped papers. The programme opened with a devotional song dedicated to Telugu Thalli.

Addressing the gathering, Parthasarathy noted that Bapatla district achieved 86% pass percentage in Class X examinations, with girls outperforming boys, and set a target of 95% pass rate in the coming years.

He emphasised that education is not merely for degrees but a powerful weapon to shape responsible citizens. He also highlighted the Chief Minister’s vision of raising India’s per capita income to `55 lakh by 2047, and pointed to Andhra Pradesh’s growing appeal to global companies.

The Collector said 15,769 students registered for the Class X exams in March 2026, of whom 13,424 passed, achieving an overall pass rate of 86.07%. MLA Narendra Varma noted that such recognition was not available earlier, and lauded HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for instituting the programme to encourage merit across government and private schools.

Kolusu Parthasarathy
student achievements