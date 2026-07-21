‘ASR Airport will be a jewel of North Andhra’: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram will emerge as the jewel of North Andhra.

Reviewing arrangements with senior officials for the inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the Chief Minister directed that the event be conducted on a grand scale. The Chief Minister instructed officials to accord a traditional welcome to the Prime Minister, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of North Andhra region.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that, along with the inauguration of the passenger terminal building, the Prime Minister will also formally inaugurate the GMR Skill Development Centre, the Aviation Hub-University and the GMR-MANSAS Edu City.

Describing the airport as a landmark project for North Andhra, the Chief Minister said it would serve as a logistics hub, provide global connectivity and become a game changer for Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth.

The Chief Minister directed officials to honour the farmers and landowners who contributed land for the mega international airport.