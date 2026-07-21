Broken pathway raises concern at Kailasagiri Hill

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite attracting thousands of visitors every day with attractions such as the Glass Bridge, the recently inaugurated 65-foot Trishul, the ropeway and the iconic Shiva-Parvathi statue, Kailasagiri Hill has a damaged pathway and broken safety railings on the route leading to a viewpoint behind the Zip Line and Sky Cycling end point, posing a potential risk to tourists in Visakhapatnam.

The damaged stretch is located behind the Zip Line and Sky Cycling end point and leads to a viewpoint overlooking the city. A portion of the safety railings along the hillside has collapsed, while sections of the pedestrian pathway have caved in, making the route unsafe for visitors.

“For many of us, Kailasagiri is as much about the breathtaking viewpoints as it is about the sense of peace the place offers. I visited the hill recently after a long time and walked to the viewpoint behind the Zip Line and Sky Cycling end point. I noticed that a portion of the safety railing had collapsed towards the hillside, and part of the pathway leading to the viewpoint had caved in,” said Rahitya, a software engineer.

“It felt unsafe, especially for families with children. Considering the number of visitors Kailasagiri attracts every day, I hope the authorities take up restoration and safety works at the earliest to prevent any untoward incident,” she added.

According to Tourism Department data, Kailasagiri Park recorded 4,78,373 visitors in 2025, while the Kailasagiri Ropeway registered 4,74,458 visitors during the same period. Overall, Visakhapatnam recorded more than 2.11 crore tourist visits across all destinations in 2025.

The damaged pathway and broken safety railings remain unattended even as authorities are taking up tourism development works at Kailasagiri. VMRDA recently inaugurated a 65-foot Trishul near the Shiva-Parvathi statue along with visitor facilities. Authorities have also announced plans to further develop Kailasagiri as a tourism hub.