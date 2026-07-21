CM Naidu inspects new ‘Talli Bidda Express’ vehicles

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward elevating maternal and infant healthcare infrastructure in the state, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inspected the newly designed fleet of ‘Thalli-Bidda Express’ vehicles at the CM Camp Office.

Aimed at providing high-quality, secure, and dignified transportation for pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and newborns, the government is set to deploy 500 brand-new, specialised SUV/MUV vehicles across all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister thoroughly reviewed the safety protocols, vehicle configurations, passenger comfort features, and official branding layouts. He officially approved the final design concepts, which are tailored to reflect the government’s core welfare objectives and build strong public awareness around these critical medical transport services.

The upgraded initiative operates as a comprehensive, free-of-cost transit system designed to pick up mothers who have delivered at government hospitals, along with their infants and an accompanying attendant, and drop them safely back to their doorsteps.

Furthermore, the operational scope of these 500 dedicated vehicles extends to supporting high-risk pregnant women and those suffering from severe anaemia by facilitating their mandatory commute to healthcare facilities.