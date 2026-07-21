Rs 51-crore facelift for 26 govt hospitals, health institutions in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 51 crore for minor repairs and infrastructure upgrades across 13 Government General Hospitals (GGHs) and 13 medical and dental colleges, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr A Vishnuvardhan announced on Monday.

The developmental package has been split into Rs 34.07 crore for teaching hospitals and Rs 16.92 crore for the affiliated colleges. The move follows formal requests submitted by hospital superintendents and college principals highlighting urgent maintenance gaps.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to coordinate with the finance department, which subsequently authorised the utilisation of Hospital Development Funds and Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust funds to execute the works.

According to the official release, King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag received allocation of Rs 8.77 crore, earmarked for roof leakage repairs. This is followed by Srikakulam GGH at Rs 5.20 crore, which will upgrade its medical gas pipelines for super-speciality and medical wards, construct an RCC ramp near the canteen building, and overhaul water supply and drainage pipelines.

Additionally, Srikakulam Medical College has been granted Rs 1.35 crore for pipeline fixes, and power supply stabilisation. Other allocations include Rs 4.10 crore for Vijayawada GGH, Rs 2.94 crore for Kakinada GGH to renovate surgical ward toilets, and Rs 3.68 crore for Kakinada Medical College.

Furthermore, Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and Guntur Medical College have been allotted Rs 1.28 crore and Rs 1.11 crore to enhance their campus infrastructure.