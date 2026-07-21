Sub-Registrar Offices won't be privatised, assures Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that Registration Service Kendras (RSKs) are being established solely to provide faster and more citizen-friendly registration services, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that there is no question of privatising Sub-Registrar Offices. He directed officials to counter the false propaganda in the name of privatisation of Sub-Registrar Offices.

During a review meeting at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to providing better registration services to the people.

“Registration Service Kendras (RSKs) are being introduced to simplify registration services. These centres will function on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras. Just as Passport Seva Kendras have made passport processing faster and more convenient while the statutory process continues with the government, RSKs will similarly improve the registration process,” he said.

The CM observed that certain groups were deliberately spreading false propaganda regarding the initiative.

He also assured document writers that there was no need for concern and said the government would ensure alternative livelihood opportunities are provided without affecting their employment.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that subsidies under the Deepam-2.0 scheme are credited to beneficiaries in a systematic manner on predetermined dates.