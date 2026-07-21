YSRCP seeks debate on AP law and order situation

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP Member of Parliament Maddila Gurumoorthy has submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking an urgent debate on the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

In his notice, Gurumoorthy alleged a disturbing rise in police excesses, crimes against women, atrocities against Scheduled Castes, political violence, and violations of civil liberties, making the matter one of urgent public importance.

He cited recent custodial deaths, including Sai Krishna in Vijayawada and Yedukondalu in SPSR Nellore, along with cases of alleged police harassment leading to the deaths of Mala Gangamma (Kurnool), Kranti Kumar (NTR) and Sk. Dariya Hussain (Piduguralla).

Between June 2024 and March 2026, Andhra Pradesh reportedly recorded 209 crimes against women, including 126 rape cases, 35 sexual harassment incidents, and 34 murders or suspicious deaths.

The MP further highlighted 69 incidents involving Scheduled Castes, ranging from custodial violence and social boycott to land grabbing and offences under the SC/ST Act. He also pointed to 133 cases of political violence, including 49 murders, 6 kidnappings, and 58 physical attacks, alongside 12 adverse High Court observations on police functioning in the State.