21 acres for Rs 400 crore Tirupati tourism project

TIRUPATI: The State government has transferred 21.10 acres of government land at Damineedu village in Tirupati Rural mandal to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) for developing tourism infrastructure under the proposed ‘Tirupati One’ Integrated Cultural and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Destination project.
The land, located along the Vijayawada-Bengaluru National Highway near the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple at Tiruchanur, has been allotted at the prevailing Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) value of Rs 90 lakh per acre. The government approved the transfer after obtaining clearance from the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) and concurrence from the Finance Department.
The project, proposed under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-29 by a consortium comprising DivyaSree Holdings Pvt. Ltd. and Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd., envisages an investment of about Rs 400 crore. It includes a convention centre, exhibition spaces, premium hospitality facilities, cultural attractions and tourism infrastructure.
According to the government order, APTDC may lease or sell the land to developers in accordance with the State’s tourism policy.
The Registration Department has also been authorised to register lease and sale agreements with selected developers to expedite project implementation.
The government directed developers to protect existing water bodies, natural drainage channels and public roads during construction. It also stipulated that the land must be used only for the approved purpose within three years, failing which the District Collector may cancel the allotment.
Officials said the project would strengthen Tirupati’s tourism infrastructure and position the city as a destination for business events, international conferences, exhibitions and cultural festivals, in addition to religious tourism. They said it would increase tourist stay, attract private investment, generate direct and indirect employment, and complement the city’s expanding tourism ecosystem, including the international airport, improved road connectivity and ongoing infrastructure projects.
Tourism Department Regional Director R Ramana Prasad said the government’s decision would pave the way for high-quality tourism infrastructure in the pilgrimage city.
“This initiative will attract private investment, generate employment opportunities and substantially enhance the overall visitor experience. With millions of pilgrims and tourists visiting Tirupati every year, the project will help diversify the city’s tourism offerings beyond religious tourism and contribute to the region’s economic growth,” he said.