21 acres for Rs 400 crore Tirupati tourism project

TIRUPATI: The State government has transferred 21.10 acres of government land at Damineedu village in Tirupati Rural mandal to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) for developing tourism infrastructure under the proposed ‘Tirupati One’ Integrated Cultural and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Destination project.

The land, located along the Vijayawada-Bengaluru National Highway near the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple at Tiruchanur, has been allotted at the prevailing Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) value of Rs 90 lakh per acre. The government approved the transfer after obtaining clearance from the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) and concurrence from the Finance Department.

The project, proposed under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-29 by a consortium comprising DivyaSree Holdings Pvt. Ltd. and Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd., envisages an investment of about Rs 400 crore. It includes a convention centre, exhibition spaces, premium hospitality facilities, cultural attractions and tourism infrastructure.

According to the government order, APTDC may lease or sell the land to developers in accordance with the State’s tourism policy.

The Registration Department has also been authorised to register lease and sale agreements with selected developers to expedite project implementation.