3,000 families get land title deeds in AP's Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday distributed permanent land title deeds to around 3,000 poor beneficiaries from Mangalagiri and Tadepalli mandals. The title deeds were distributed during a public meeting held as part of the “Mana Illu - Mana Lokesh” programme.

Lokesh stated that his goal is to transform Mangalagiri into a model constituency in the country. He said the initiative fulfilled one of his major election promises of providing permanent ownership rights to eligible families.

Recalling his defeat in the 2019 Assembly elections, he said the experience motivated him to earn the trust of the people through public service.

He noted that residents had repeatedly sought permanent legal ownership of their lands over the past five years and that the coalition government had now fulfilled that commitment. Lokesh said the beneficiaries would now enjoy permanent legal ownership of their properties, enabling them to obtain bank loans by using their land as collateral without fear of losing possession. He added that land worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore had been regularised under the initiative.

The Minister said projects including underground drainage, 24-hour drinking water supply, parks and crematorium development were being taken up.