3,000 families get land title deeds in AP's Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday distributed permanent land title deeds to around 3,000 poor beneficiaries from Mangalagiri and Tadepalli mandals. The title deeds were distributed during a public meeting held as part of the “Mana Illu - Mana Lokesh” programme.
Lokesh stated that his goal is to transform Mangalagiri into a model constituency in the country. He said the initiative fulfilled one of his major election promises of providing permanent ownership rights to eligible families.
Recalling his defeat in the 2019 Assembly elections, he said the experience motivated him to earn the trust of the people through public service.
He noted that residents had repeatedly sought permanent legal ownership of their lands over the past five years and that the coalition government had now fulfilled that commitment. Lokesh said the beneficiaries would now enjoy permanent legal ownership of their properties, enabling them to obtain bank loans by using their land as collateral without fear of losing possession. He added that land worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore had been regularised under the initiative.
The Minister said projects including underground drainage, 24-hour drinking water supply, parks and crematorium development were being taken up.
Lokesh said the government had been working to improve the fiscal situation by attracting investments and reviving stalled projects while remaining committed to implementing the promises made to the people.
The Minister said the TDP, JSP and BJP were working together in AP under a “double-engine government” with the NDA at the Centre.
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support to the state through assistance for the Polavaram Project, Amaravati and the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. He also expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his support during difficult times and acknowledged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership in the state’s development.
Lokesh said leaders from all three coalition parties had personally visited beneficiaries’ homes before the distribution process to ensure transparency and that the title deeds were being issued to beneficiaries.