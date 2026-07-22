Andhra CM Naidu unhappy with Kuppam crime surge, hints at police revamp

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly expressed serious concern over the law and order situation in Kuppam following a series of recent crime incidents, including multiple murders reported within a span of a few days.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister held a Zoom meeting with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Kuppam a day earlier to review the situation.

During the virtual interaction, he is said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the local police and stressed the need for more effective policing in the constituency.

TDP leaders reportedly informed the Chief Minister that the post of Kuppam Urban Circle Inspector has remained vacant for several months since the previous officer was transferred.

They urged the government to fill the vacancy at the earliest and strengthen the police administration in the constituency.