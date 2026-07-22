Andhra CM Naidu unhappy with Kuppam crime surge, hints at police revamp

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly expressed serious concern over the law and order situation in Kuppam following a series of recent crime incidents, including multiple murders reported within a span of a few days.
According to party sources, the Chief Minister held a Zoom meeting with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from Kuppam a day earlier to review the situation.
During the virtual interaction, he is said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the local police and stressed the need for more effective policing in the constituency.
TDP leaders reportedly informed the Chief Minister that the post of Kuppam Urban Circle Inspector has remained vacant for several months since the previous officer was transferred.
They urged the government to fill the vacancy at the earliest and strengthen the police administration in the constituency.
Sources said the Chief Minister assured the leaders that necessary steps would be taken within the next two or three days to improve policing and address law and order concerns.
The meeting also discussed the recent incidents that have raised public concern over safety and security in the constituency. The Chief Minister is understood to have indicated that a comprehensive revamp of the police set-up in Kuppam would be undertaken.
The government is likely to post a direct-recruit Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)-rank officer to head the Kuppam Sub-Division, with the aim of strengthening policing and improving law and order. Sources said the move is intended to ensure closer supervision of crime prevention and investigation in the constituency.
The possibility of reorganising the Kuppam Police Sub-Division had already been conveyed by CM Naidu to District SP Tushar Dudi during his recent visit to the constituency. Party leaders said the CM’s latest review further reinforced the government’s intention to carry out administrative changes in the police department.