Andhra Pradesh plans shift of bulk cargo operations from Visakhapatnam to Mulapeta

VIJAYAWADA: In line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to transform Visakhapatnam into a clean, pollution-free, and eco-friendly global hub for Information Technology and investments, the Andhra Pradesh government is considering the phased shifting of dusty bulk cargo operations from Visakhapatnam Port to the upcoming Mulapeta Greenfield Port.

Announcing the proposal on Tuesday, Minister for Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy stated that diverting dust-generating bulk commodities — such as coal and minerals — away from the urban limits of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) will significantly reduce urban air pollution and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

He noted that relocating these operations will also guarantee commercial viability for Mulapeta Port right from its initial day of commissioning.

The Minister further explained that offloading bulk cargo handling from Visakhapatnam Port will relieve operational congestion, optimise vessel turnaround times, and lower demurrage costs for shipping lines, while simultaneously stimulating localised industrial and economic activity across the Mulapeta hinterland.