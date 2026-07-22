AP govt deplores false social media posts on actress Jethwani

VIJAYAWADA: The two and half years old case of Kadambari Jethwani once again turned as a discussing topic with the prevailing false campaign in social media to malign the image of State government.

According to sources, social media posts are falsely portraying Kadambari Jethwani as both a victim and an accused to divert attention and fuel a campaign against the government, despite the episode involving two separate cases.

The first case relates to allegations concerning Kadambari Jethwani’s relationship with Kukkala Vidyasagar, financial transactions between them and accusations that she attempted to blackmail him. In this case, Jethwani is the accused.

The second case alleges that, on directions from the then CMO, officials fabricated a case accusing Kadambari Jethwani of using forged documents in a land deal before she and her family were allegedly detained illegally. Registered in NTR district, it names former DGP-rank officer PSR Anjaneyulu, IG Kanthi Rana Tata and SP-rank officer Vishal Gunni.

The sources informed that the second case drew nationwide attention for highlighting police accountability.

The government said Jethwani is the victim in that case, while her alleged offences are being investigated separately. It alleged senior police officers acted on the then CMO’s instructions and said selective social media posts are misleading the public.