AP govt ramps up Covid-19 preparedness; 255 special beds arranged in teaching hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: With Covid-19 cases being reported once again, the State government has intensified precautionary measures across state-run hospitals to ensure readiness for testing and treatment.

Health Minister Y Satya Kkumar Yadav has directed officials to keep testing kits, medicines, special beds, protective gear, and emergency drugs fully stocked, while coordinating across departments for swift response.

The Health Department is maintaining constant surveillance on case numbers and has instructed hospitals to conduct immediate tests for suspected cases and provide prompt treatment.

At a virtual review meeting, Health Secretary Veerapandian, along with senior officials including DSH Dr Chakradhar Babu, DME Dr Vishnuvardhan, and APMSIDC representatives, discussed preparedness and phased action plans based on past experiences.

Across the State’s 17 teaching hospitals, 255 special Covid beds have been readied. Supplies include 6.77 lakh triple-layer masks, 5.26 lakh masks in central stores, 58,790 N-95 masks, 4,436 PPE kits, and 2,572 sanitisers, along with adequate stocks of antibiotics and IV fluids.

To speed up emergency response, hospital superintendents have been given local purchase powers to procure Remdesivir injections, testing kits, and sanitisers without waiting for state-level supply.

APMSIDC has already placed orders for 51,700 RNA extraction kits, 27,552 RT-PCR kits, PCR tips, filter tips, microtubes, and nitrile gloves, while ensuring each hospital receives 50 Remdesivir injections.

Distribution of PCR strips and filter tips has begun, with other supplies expected within days.

Officials emphasised that the government is closely monitoring the situation and urged people not to panic. They advised that anyone showing symptoms should immediately approach the nearest government hospital, where testing and treatment facilities are fully prepared.

The State’s proactive approach — combining infrastructure readiness, local procurement, and large-scale stocking — reflects its determination to tackle Covid-19 effectively while reassuring the public of safety and preparedness.