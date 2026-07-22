AP Minister Atchannaidu seeks Centre's support to strengthen agriculture sector

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kinjarapu Atchannaidu met Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, as directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The leaders held detailed discussions on strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture sector, improving farmer welfare, ensuring remunerative prices for crops, enhancing procurement systems, and expanding marketing infrastructure.

Minister Atchannaidu outlined the coalition government’s initiatives to support farmers, stating that the state is ensuring the timely supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides while addressing farmers’ issues through advance planning. He emphasised that agriculture remains the backbone of AP’s economy, with millions of families depending on farming and allied sectors. He urged greater support from the Centre to reduce cultivation costs, improve procurement mechanisms, and ensure better prices for farmers in line with production costs and market conditions. He also highlighted the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and the State in providing crop loss compensation and insurance benefits during natural disasters.