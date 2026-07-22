AP Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu seeks regulation of ultra-processed foods

VIJAYAWADA: During the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Member Sana Satish Babu sought detailed clarifications from the Central Government on measures being taken to regulate high-sugar Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs), which are increasingly contributing to lifestyle diseases.

Questioning the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the MP sought details on the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases due to the consumption of high-sugar Ultra-Processed Foods, inspections carried out on manufacturers, public awareness initiatives, and the steps being taken to regulate the promotion and sale of such products.

In its reply, the Central government stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in its 2024 Dietary Guidelines, has identified UPF as products containing high levels of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

The government noted that excessive consumption of these foods significantly increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other lifestyle-related illnesses.