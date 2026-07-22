Common Facility Centres to get up to 90% govt aid in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is offering financial assistance of up to 90 per cent of the project cost to establish Common Facility Centres (CFCs) under the Andhra Pradesh Cluster Development Programme (AP-CDP), providing MSME clusters with shared infrastructure, advanced machinery and integrated services under one roof, said AP MSME Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Vishwa Manoharan.

He said the initiative was aimed at enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) by enabling them to access modern machinery and common infrastructure.

The CFCs will help MSMEs convert raw materials into quality products using Industry 4.0 and green technologies. Projects with at least 50% women, SC or ST participation will receive up to 90% government assistance, with the remaining cost borne by the Special Purpose Vehicle.

The eligible components include land and building, subject to a 30 per cent cap, machinery and equipment, pre-operative expenses and margin money for working capital. The programme is also intended to help MSMEs expand market access and adopt advanced, green and sustainable manufacturing technologies.