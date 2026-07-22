Common Facility Centres to get up to 90% govt aid in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is offering financial assistance of up to 90 per cent of the project cost to establish Common Facility Centres (CFCs) under the Andhra Pradesh Cluster Development Programme (AP-CDP), providing MSME clusters with shared infrastructure, advanced machinery and integrated services under one roof, said AP MSME Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Vishwa Manoharan.
He said the initiative was aimed at enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) by enabling them to access modern machinery and common infrastructure.
The CFCs will help MSMEs convert raw materials into quality products using Industry 4.0 and green technologies. Projects with at least 50% women, SC or ST participation will receive up to 90% government assistance, with the remaining cost borne by the Special Purpose Vehicle.
The eligible components include land and building, subject to a 30 per cent cap, machinery and equipment, pre-operative expenses and margin money for working capital. The programme is also intended to help MSMEs expand market access and adopt advanced, green and sustainable manufacturing technologies.
Vishwa Manoharan said the implementation period would be 12 to 15 months for projects up to Rs 5 crore and 15 to 18 months for projects above Rs 5 crore and up to Rs 10 crore. He said eligible applications received before August 15, would be processed within 60 days.
Registered societies, cooperative societies, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Mandal Samakhyas, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and registered industry associations are eligible to apply. Registered industry associations should have at least 200 members, of whom at least 100 members should possess valid Udyam Registration.
Manoharan called upon eligible MSMEs, industry associations and other organisations to make use of the AP-CDP Scheme and come forward with proposals for establishing Common Facility Centres. He said the initiative would help accelerate technology adoption, improve productivity and competitiveness, widen market access and contribute to sustainable industrial growth in AP.
Eligible applicants can submit applications at www.apmsmeone.ap.gov.in and approach District Industries Centres (DICs) for support.