First FTA-backed mango pulp consignment flagged off from Tirupati to UK

TIRUPATI: The first export container of mango pulp from Tirupati to the United Kingdom has marked a milestone for Andhra Pradesh’s horticulture sector, opening new opportunities for Rayalaseema growers.

The shipment was flagged off by Sri Varsha Foods after the India-UK Free Trade Agreement came into effect, improving access for Indian agricultural and processed food products.

District Horticulture Officer Jayabharath Reddy described the export as a proud moment for the district and said it would encourage value addition in food processing. He noted that exports would help farmers secure better prices, reduce reliance on domestic markets and strengthen the livelihoods of thousands of mango-growing families in Rayalaseema.

He added that rising demand for processed mango products abroad could generate jobs in processing, packaging, logistics and export industries. Maintaining international quality standards and expanding facilities, he said, would enhance Andhra Pradesh’s global reputation.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a post on X, said the launch of Tirupati’s first mango pulp export was an early example of opportunities created by the FTA reaching farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

APEDA Regional AGM RP Naidu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade Phani Kiran, Horticulture Joint Director Devamuni Reddy and District Horticulture Officer Jayabharath Reddy attended.