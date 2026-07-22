Green nod for tribal road project in AP's Polavaram soon

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The long-awaited road project connecting Y Ramavaram and Gurthedu in Polavaram district is set to move forward as the mandatory forest clearance is expected within a week.

The project is set to transform the lives of thousands of tribals by providing all-weather road connectivity to nearly 100 remote villages in the district. The proposed road from Y Ramavaram to Gurthedu via Pillala Putta will immensely benefit the people living in Gurthedu, Kanivada, Pathakota, Dharagadda and Boddagandi village panchayats.

At present, tribals of the remote hamlets either trek nearly 30 km through forest terrain to reach Y Ramavaram, or detour about 150 km via Maredumilli, Rampachodavaram, Gangavaram and Addateegala. The road project has remained pending since 2016, mainly due to the delay in obtaining the mandatory forest clearance. The proposal had gained renewed momentum after the formation of Polavaram district, and the creation of Gurthedu mandal.

District Collector K Dinesh Kumar recently reviewed the status of the pending forest clearance. “All formalities required for forest clearance have been completed, and the final report will be submitted to higher authorities soon,” Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Subba Reddy told to TNIE.

R&B Deputy Executive Engineer Bhavani said the forest clearance is expected within a week. The R&B Department has already completed the re-survey of the proposed road alignment. The project will be taken up soon after getting the forest clearance, she added.