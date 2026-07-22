Horticulture exports from AP to get a boost

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Food Cluster to promote investments, trade and exports.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, materialising key commitments made during this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

The agreement aims to facilitate large-scale export of AP’s horticultural produce to international markets, while encouraging the UAE-based companies to invest in food processing and related industries in the State.

A UAE delegation also held discussions with the Chief Minister regarding the establishment of the Food Cluster in AP. The collaboration will support the establishment of food processing units for horticultural products such as mangoes, bananas, cocoa and other crops, besides promoting value-added products, exports and international trade.

As the first investment under this partnership, Dubai-based Flour Masters International has committed to invest Rs 100 crore in setting up a food processing unit at Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district. The facility will manufacture world-class food products for export to global markets.