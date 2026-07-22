Penumaka land: AP HC extends status quo

VIJAYAWADA: High Court has directed the State government to maintain status quo over a disputed 65-cent land parcel in Survey No. 39-2 of Penumaka village, Tadepalli mandal, Guntur district, until it delivers its judgment.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Ravinath Tilhari and Chintalapudi Purushotham Kumar reserved its verdict after hearing arguments and extended the interim order already in force.

The appeal was filed by Chodisetti Nirmalatha, who alleged that the government was taking possession of her land for the Seed Access Road project under the Amaravati Capital development without paying compensation.

She challenged the land acquisition proceedings, claiming that the authorities were acting unilaterally and in violation of her rights.

Earlier, a Single Judge had declined to interfere with the acquisition process, citing larger public interest. Challenging that decision, Nirmalatha approached the Division Bench. After hearing submissions from both sides, the High Court reserved its judgment and ordered that the existing status quo be maintained until the final verdict is pronounced.