Task Force for emerging crimes soon in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has announced that the State government will establish a Special Task Force under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to effectively tackle emerging forms of crime and strengthen law and order. She said the government is committed to building a technology-driven, citizen-centric and future-ready police force capable of staying ahead of evolving criminal threats.

Speaking at the Future-Ready AP Police Retreat-2026 held at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada, Anitha called for a faster, smarter and technology-driven policing system to meet emerging challenges.

Anitha said the State has made significant progress in controlling factional violence, Left-wing extremism and communal disturbances, with the focus shifting to cybercrime, and misuse of social media.

Highlighting women’s safety as a top priority, she said crimes against women have declined by about 4%, while the EAGLE initiative has strengthened anti-ganja operations. She added that faster 112 emergency response and recruitment of 6,000 constables have improved policing and public confidence.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta said the department has prepared a long-term strategy covering the next 20 years, with a strong emphasis on digital policing, cyber security, AI, in coding, cryptography and cyber security. He said the roadmap will be implemented in short, medium- and long-term phases to create a police force that serves as national model.