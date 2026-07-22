VHP objects to spending temple funds for govt scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly opposed the State Government’s decision to utilise Endowments Department funds for the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme. Referring to G.O. Rt. No. 1243 dated July 19, 2026, the VHP said the government had released Rs 26.03 crore through the Endowments Department to the Brahmin Corporation for extending benefits to Brahmin students under the scheme.

VHP Kshetra Karyadarshi Thanikella Satya Ravikumar said that the temple funds should be used only for religious activities, promotion of Sanatana Dharma and Vedic education, and not for implementing government welfare schemes. It alleged that diverting temple funds for such purposes is both unjust and contrary to the law.

The VHP argued that temple revenues belong to the entire Hindu community, as devotees from all sections contribute to temple hundis. It asked why temple funds were being routed through a single corporation instead of being preserved for religious purposes.