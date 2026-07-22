White Paper charts roadmap to complete key projects in AP by 2028

VIJAYAWADA: Key irrigation projects in the State are back on track for completion between 2026 and 2028, with the mega Polavaram Irrigation Project slated for inauguration before next year’s Godavari Pushkaralu, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced on Tuesday.

Releasing a comprehensive White Paper on the Water Resources Department at the Secretariat, the Minister delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation comparing project statuses before and after 2024, while unveiling a master plan to complete 36 priority projects by December 2028 with a total outlay of Rs 35,555 crore.

Addressing the media, Minister Ramanaidu emphasised that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given top priority to the irrigation sector based on the core philosophy that water drives population, progress, human survival, civilisation, and overall development.

He stated that over the past two years, the NDA coalition government allocated Rs 24,611 crore to the Water Resources Department.

Of this total budget, a major chunk of Rs 12,484 crore was directed specifically toward long-neglected Rayalaseema projects.

In a historic first for the country, the State is executing all irrigation works in strict accordance with an officially declared “Irrigation Calendar” to recover from the destruction and backlog of past years.