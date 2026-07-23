Andhra government floats tenders for Sanjeevani health scheme; 5 crore people to be covered

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday floated tenders for the statewide implementation of the ‘Sanjeevani’ scheme, an Integrated Digital Care Coordination and Healthcare Delivery System designed to digitally manage the health records of over 5 crore citizens.

Releasing the Request for Proposal (RFP) following approval from Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, the government invited eligible Indian entities with experience in digital health services to build and maintain the robust integrated technical platform for five years.

Under the tender timeline, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for July 27, with the final submission deadline set for August 14. Technical and financial evaluations will take place through August, concluding with the final tender decision on September 7.

Selection will follow a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) pattern, allocating 70% weightage to technical capability and 30% to financial strength. Highlighting the necessity of the project, the Minister noted that despite heavy expenditure on nearly 40 separate health schemes across central and state, a lack of real-time coordination has hindered clinical intervention and optimal results.

Following a successful pilot in Kuppam launched in July 2025, the system is now expanding to cover all 28 districts. Sanjeevani will digitally store citizens’ health histories, offer early risk warnings, schedule doctor appointments, facilitate tele-consultations, and track treatment compliance from onset to recovery (continuum of care) to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses for households.