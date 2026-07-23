Andhra Pradesh government committed to restoring G.O. No. 3: Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government reiterated its commitment to restoring G.O. No 3 through a legally sustainable framework while strengthening constitutional safeguards and welfare measures for tribal communities.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Wednesday held an extensive consultation with representatives of tribal organisations at the Tribal Welfare Commissioner’s Office in Vijayawada.

The meeting was convened to discuss key issues concerning tribal welfare, including restoration of GO No. 3, implementation of the 1/70 Land Transfer Regulation, protection of tribal land rights, education, employment and the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Sandhya Rani said the coalition government is fully committed to restoring G.O. No. 3 and safeguarding the constitutional rights of tribal people. She asserted that neither the coalition government nor the CM had ever opposed G.O. No. 3 and that the government’s objective was to introduce a legally sound mechanism that would provide permanent protection to tribal employment rights.

The Minister criticised the YSRCP regime, alleging that its failure to defend GO No. 3 before the SC resulted in its cancellation.

She claimed that despite tribal voters electing seven MLAs and one MP, YSRCP government did not even file a petition, thereby failing to protect tribal interests.

Sandhya Rani said reissuing the cancelled government order in its original form would not withstand judicial scrutiny. Instead, the government was preparing a legally robust framework with suitable amendments to ensure long-term protection for tribal communities.

As part of it, consultations had been held across all nine Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) regions with tribal organisations, Joint Action Committees (JACs), public representatives and experts.