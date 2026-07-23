Andhra Pradesh government to launch ‘Mee Bhoomi-Blockhain’ for management of land records

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards modernising land administration, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch the ‘Mee Bhoomi-Blockhain’ platform, a blockchain-based land records management system designed to serve as the state’s single source of truth for land records.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will virtually inaugurate the platform at the Secretariat on Thursday.

District Collectors of Kurnool, Chittoor, Bapatla, Krishna, East Godavari, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram will participate in the launch through video conference.

The new system has been introduced to address long-standing issues arising from separate maintenance of land records by the Revenue, Survey and Registration departments. While land records are currently digitised through the Webland platform, discrepancies between departmental databases and difficulties in tracking changes have remained a challenge.

Developed jointly by NIC Andhra Pradesh and the Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology, NIC Bengaluru, the platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric Technology.

The project will initially be implemented as a pilot in Aspari (Kurnool), Penumuru (Chittoor), Repalle (Bapatla), Gannavaram (Krishna), Kadiyam (East Godavari) and other areas of the state.