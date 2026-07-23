Andhra's groundwater extraction stood at 31.51 per cent in 2025: Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Stage of Groundwater Extraction in Andhra Pradesh stood at 31.51% in 2025, compared with 29.83% in 2024, according to the latest Dynamic Ground Water Resources Assessment released by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The data, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, shows that the State recorded an increase of 1.67 percentage in the Stage of Groundwater Extraction between 2024 and 2025.

However, when compared with 2017, when the Stage of Groundwater Extraction was 44.15%, the 2025 figure is 12.64 percentage lower.

The Stage of Groundwater Extraction is the ratio of annual groundwater extraction to the annually extractable groundwater resource, expressed as a percentage. It is one of the indicators used to assess level of groundwater use.

At the national level, the assessment found that the Stage of Groundwater Extraction remained largely stable, increasing marginally from 60.48% in 2024 to 60.63% in 2025. Compared with 63.33% in 2017, however, the national figure has also declined.

According to the assessment, 730 of India’s 6,762 assessment units (10.8%) have been classified as over-exploited, where groundwater extraction exceeds annual recharge. Another 201 units fall under critical category, 758 are semi-critical, while 4,946 units (73.14%) are categorised as safe. Additional 127 assessment units have been identified as saline.

Jal Shakti Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the Central Ground Water Board annually assesses groundwater resources with States, while groundwater management remains the responsibility of State governments.

The Centre supports States through technical and financial assistance under various programmes, including the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, Atal Bhujal Yojana, Mission Amrit Sarovar, the Per Drop More Crop programme and the National Aquifer Mapping (NAQUIM) initiative, which focus on rainwater harvesting, artificial recharge, efficient water use and groundwater assessment.