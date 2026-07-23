APGENCO felicitates Team India spinner Sree Charani

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) organised a grand felicitation ceremony at Vidyut Soudha on Wednesday to honor Indian Women’s Cricket Team spinner Nallapureddy Sree Charani.

Speaking at the event, APGENCO Managing Director Nagalakshmi, IAS, expressed immense pride, noting that the power sector fraternity takes great honor in seeing international cricketers emerge from the families of electricity department employees.

Highlighting this legacy, Nagalakshmi drew parallels between former Indian men’s cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin—son of late Mohammad Azizuddin, who served as an Accounts Officer in the erstwhile AP State Electricity Board (APSEB)—and Sree Charani, whose father, Shri Chandrasekhar Reddy, is currently an employee at the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project (RTPP).

Born in Kadapa district, Sree Charani switched from badminton and kho-kho to cricket under the guidance of her maternal uncle, Kishore Kumar Reddy.

After representing Andhra, she joined Delhi Capitals in the 2025 WPL and later made her ODI and T20I debuts for India.