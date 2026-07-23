Declare Kalyanapulova Reservoir area a No-Mining Zone, tribals urge Andhra Pradesh govt

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal groups took out a 4-km padayatra from Sompuram Bund to the Kalyanapulova Reservoir, on Wednesday demanding that the Kalyanapulova Reservoir area in Anakapalli district be declared a ‘No-Mining Zone’, and alleged renewed attempts to resume granite quarrying in the catchment area.

The demand comes in the wake of the recent controversy over alleged illegal mining at Panchadarla konda, which has intensified concerns over mining activities in ecologically sensitive areas.

Tribal groups said that if Panchadarla Hill is being considered for protection from mining, the Kalyanapulova Reservoir catchment should also receive similar protection. The reservoir irrigates 4,484 acres and serves as the primary source of water for nearly 15,000 farmers. Protesters alleged that mining permissions had earlier been granted in the reservoir’s catchment area, but quarrying was halted following sustained protests by tribal organisations. After coalition government assumed office, efforts are on to revive granite quarrying in the area with relators buying land in the region for mining activities.