Discoms accelerate farm feeder segregation in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Power distribution utilities in Andhra Pradesh are aggressively advancing agricultural feeder segregation under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to ensure a guaranteed, continuous nine-hour daytime electricity supply to the farm sector while significantly improving overall rural power quality.

The statewide initiative aims to decouple agricultural loads from general rural distribution networks wherever farming loads exceed 30 per cent, thereby stabilising grid performance, and extending round-the-clock three-phase electricity to non-agricultural rural consumers.

Highlighting the progress in the eastern coastal belt, APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvitej Immadi stated that 721 agricultural feeders out of 994 identified for segregation have already been decoupled across the Discom’s operational domain.

The CMD noted that this milestone has directly enabled 1,383 villages to get uninterrupted 24x7 three-phase power supply for domestic, commercial, and healthcare needs.