Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs officials to fast-track two drinking water grid projects

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to prepare for potential drinking water shortages driven by El Niño-induced dry spells across Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply (RWS) Pawan Kalyan has ordered the fast-tracking of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission – Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ Mega Drinking Water Grid Projects in the drought-prone Palnadu and Prakasam regions.

Reviewing project progress with RWS officials on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need to focus heavily on water-scarce regions and mandated that construction across both mega grids be completed strictly within set deadlines to ensure pure drinking water reaches every household.

The two mega water grid initiatives are currently being executed at a combined estimated cost of nearly Rs 2,500 crore to address chronic water shortages in the belt. Specifically, the Prakasam Mega Water Grid project, sanctioned at an estimated budget of Rs 1,290 crore, aims to supply drinking water to 593 habitations across seven Assembly constituencies.

RWS officials reported that construction of the intake well has crossed 40 per cent completion, while works on a 119-MLD Water Treatment Plant, sumps, and Ground-Level Balanced Reservoirs are steadily advancing, alongside 53 kilometers of completed pipeline network.

Meanwhile, the Palnadu Water Grid project, being implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore for 235 habitations, has already seen 152 kilometers of main pipeline network laid, with intake wells, reservoirs, and overhead tanks progressing after completing works valued at Rs 95 crore.

Stressing the long-term impact of the projects, Pawan Kalyan said the two schemes will serve as a crucial lifeline for the people of Palnadu and Prakasam, who have suffered for years due to acute drinking water scarcity and fluoride contamination.