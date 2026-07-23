Dy CM Pawan Kalyan orders probe into Panchadarla Hill mining

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged environmental violations in the gravel excavation being carried out on revenue lands at Panchadarla Hill in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district.

After reviewing a preliminary report submitted by the Anakapalli District Collector and holding discussions with district and Pollution Control Board officials, the Deputy CM instructed authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the matter.

According to a statement issued by his office, the preliminary findings indicate that the mining company may have violated environmental norms during gravel and earth excavation. He directed officials to initiate action under the relevant provisions of law, including the imposition of environmental compensation, and to ensure that the company undertakes environmental restoration measures wherever required.

He asked the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) to study the reported change in the colour of the natural springs, examine their source and submit a scientific report to help frame conservation measures.

Pawan further instructed the Revenue and Mining departments to initiate steps to declare the Panchadarla Hill surroundings a No Mining Zone. He also ordered the immediate cancellation of the environmental clearance, Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) issued to the mining company.