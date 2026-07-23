Introduce new Ayurveda paramedical courses in Andhra Pradesh: Vishwa Ayurved Parishad

VIJAYAWADA: The Vishwa Ayurved Parishad (VAP), Andhra Pradesh State Unit, has submitted a proposal to the State government seeking the introduction of new diploma and certificate courses in Ayurveda Nursing, Panchakarma, and Yoga Therapy.

The representation, addressed to Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, highlights the growing demand for trained paramedical professionals in the AYUSH sector.

The Parishad has recommended one-year diploma programmes in Ayurveda Nursing and Ayurveda Panchakarma & Yoga Therapy, along with six-month certificate courses for Ayurveda Nursing Assistants, Panchakarma Technicians, and Yoga Therapy Assistants.

It pointed out that Andhra Pradesh currently lacks structured training programmes in these fields, which limits both manpower availability and employment opportunities for youth.

The proposal calls for the development of standardised curricula covering Ayurvedic nursing care, Panchakarma procedures, Yoga therapy, pharmacology, patient care, first aid, infection control, hospital administration, communication skills, and mandatory clinical training.

It also suggests establishing training centres in government Ayurveda colleges, AYUSH hospitals, and recognised teaching institutions, while recognising these qualifications for recruitment in government and private healthcare facilities.

According to the Parishad, the initiative would help create a skilled paramedical workforce, improve patient care in Ayurveda hospitals and Panchakarma centres, and expand employment and self-employment opportunities across the State.

It would also strengthen the AYUSH healthcare delivery system, promote holistic wellness, and support national programmes such as Skill India and AYUSH health initiatives.

The Vishwa Ayurved Parishad urged the government to take immediate steps to launch these courses, stating that they would bridge the shortage of trained manpower, enhance healthcare services, and generate sustainable employment opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s youth.