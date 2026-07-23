Jagan Mohan Reddy extends support to tobacco ryots

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured tobacco farmers that the Party will stand firmly by them and intensify its fight for their cause.

Meeting farmers who shared their grievances, he announced that he would soon tour West Godavari, including Gopalapuram and Jangareddygudem, to pressurise the government into procuring their produce.

Jagan criticised the coalition government for failing to procure even 10 per cent of the total tobacco output, leaving farmers at the mercy of middlemen and syndicates.

Of the 232 million kg yield, only 38 million kg have been purchased in 94 days since auctions began, with prices dropping to Rs 130 per kg, despite earlier assurances that rates would not fall below Rs 200.

He said no action had been taken against traders, nor were any licenses cancelled, forcing farmers into distress sales.

He demanded that the government bring Markfed into action to create competition and revive farmer confidence and help recover losses.

Recalling YSRCP’s tenure, he said the previous government had set up a Market Intervention Fund of Rs 3,000 crore and spent Rs 7,800 crore on crop procurement, while RBKs and CMAPP ensured price monitoring and timely intervention.