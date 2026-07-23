Minister Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a model segment

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Mangalagiri into a model constituency, saying he wants it to become a benchmark for development across the State.

Seeking the continued support and blessings of the people, he described the residents of Mangalagiri as his own family and credited their overwhelming mandate for enabling rapid development in the constituency.

Addressing a gathering during the second day of the ‘Mana Illu - Mana Lokesh’ programme at CK Convention Centre, where permanent land ownership titles were distributed to poor beneficiaries from Mangalagiri and Tadepalli mandals on Wednesday, Lokesh said the 91,000 votes he secured in the Assembly elections had strengthened his ability to bring funds and execute large-scale development works.

The Minister outlined a series of infrastructure projects aimed at modernising Mangalagiri, including the construction of a 100-bed hospital, parks, community halls and upgraded cremation grounds. Despite financial constraints faced by the State, he said development works were progressing with the support of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and contributions from well-wishers.

Lokesh announced that the government had prepared plans to resolve Mangalagiri’s underground drainage and drinking water problems through Rs 1,800 crore project.

He said projects such as pipeline gas distribution, the 100-bed hospital, the Mahanadu retaining wall and the development of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple would also be taken up.