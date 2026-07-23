NEET row: Congress and BJP workers clash in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: High tension prevailed at Andhra Pradesh Congress Party State office Andhra Ratna Bhavan located under the Governorpet police station limits on Wednesday with cadres of Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked each other. The BJP and Congress functionaries clashed near Andhra Ratna Bhavan when BJP leaders and functionaries marched towards the Congress party office. The police tried to prevent the clash between the two sides.

The BJP took out a rally in Vijayawada to protest against the Congress party dharna in front of the residence of PM Modi in Delhi. The Congress party too called for the protest in Vijayawada against the forcible arrest of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. It may be recalled that Congress staged protests demanding resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET issue.

Upon learning, the BJP, in turn, has organised a counter-protest condemning the Congress demonstration near the prime minister’s residence.