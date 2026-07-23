NEET row: Congress and BJP workers clash in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: High tension prevailed at Andhra Pradesh Congress Party State office Andhra Ratna Bhavan located under the Governorpet police station limits on Wednesday with cadres of Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked each other. The BJP and Congress functionaries clashed near Andhra Ratna Bhavan when BJP leaders and functionaries marched towards the Congress party office. The police tried to prevent the clash between the two sides.
The BJP took out a rally in Vijayawada to protest against the Congress party dharna in front of the residence of PM Modi in Delhi. The Congress party too called for the protest in Vijayawada against the forcible arrest of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. It may be recalled that Congress staged protests demanding resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET issue.
Upon learning, the BJP, in turn, has organised a counter-protest condemning the Congress demonstration near the prime minister’s residence.
In Vijayawada, the APCC announced a march from Andhra Ratna Bhavan to Lok Bhavan to protest against the detention of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and to submit a memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.
Speaking to the media, APCC Vice-President Kolanukonda Shivaji alleged that police, instead of restraining BJP workers, resorted to a lathi charge on Congress leaders and workers during the counter protests in the city. He claimed Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress President Pawan Teja suffered a leg fracture, while Youth Congress leader Racharla Suryaprakash and NSUI leader Gopi also sustained injuries. The APCC leader said the party would submit a complaint to the AP Police urging to act impartially and uphold the rule of law.
Meanwhile, BJP state president PVN Madhav, alleged that the protests in Delhi over the NEET examination had escalated into an attack on the country’s sovereignty.
He alleged that the Congress was directly and indirectly backing anti-national forces and claimed that the protests in Delhi had been infiltrated by “urban Naxals” and anti-national elements.