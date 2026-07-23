Take action on fake pattas within four weeks: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has directed senior officials of the Revenue and Municipal Administration departments to take steps within four weeks to cancel allegedly fake house pattas distributed in Machilipatnam municipal limits by former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Nani and his son, Kittu during the YSRCP regime.

The court ordered officials to file an affidavit detailing the action taken against officials who allegedly facilitated the issuance of the pattas.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan passed the directions while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Wednesday.

The PIL was filed last year by TDP leader I Dilip Kumar, alleging that fake house pattas had been distributed before the elections for lands classified as road margins, burial grounds and drainage poramboke lands in survey numbers within Machilipatnam Municipality. The petitioner said despite findings confirming irregularities, authorities had failed to act against those responsible.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the pattas were issued in violation of land regulations and sought their immediate cancellation.

Appearing for Perni Nani, senior counsel Y Nagi Reddy contended that the PIL was politically motivated and that the petitioner had concealed material facts, including his political affiliation and pending criminal cases. The HC said it may impose costs if suppression is proved and posted the matter for further hearing.