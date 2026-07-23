Talliki Vandanam: 42.70L mothers get Rs 10,120.78 crore across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints, the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has released Rs 10,120.78 crore under the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme for the second consecutive year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh announced that the financial assistance is being credited directly into the bank accounts of 42.70 lakh mothers, benefiting 67.47 lakh students across the state.

The fund disbursement process, initiated at the start of the academic year to assist families with educational expenses, will continue till July 24 for three days. Describing children as the state’s greatest wealth and education as its most valuable long-term investment, Lokesh emphasised the inclusive nature of the initiative.

“The objective of our coalition government is to ensure that not a single child stays away from education. That is why we introduced the Talliki Vandanam scheme, under which every eligible student in a household receives assistance without any ceiling on the number of beneficiaries,” he stated, expressing gratitude to mothers for prioritising their children’s schooling.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also highlighted the milestone on social media platform X, reiterating that education is a fundamental right that should never be halted due to poverty.

Naidu noted that the government has fulfilled its pledge to extend financial support to every school-going child in a family, regardless of the count.

“Education is what transforms your children’s lives, and success is achieved through learning. That is why we are paving the way for a bright future for students through sweeping reforms in the education sector,” the Chief Minister wrote, extending his best wishes to mothers who received the financial assistance.