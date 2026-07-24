23L households in rural Andhra Pradesh yet to get tap connections

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is yet to provide tap water connections to 23.42 lakh rural households under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), with only 75.48% of rural homes in the State covered as of July 20, 2026.

According to information furnished by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Andhra Pradesh has 95.53 lakh rural households, of which 72.11 lakh have been provided functional tap water connections. The remaining 23.42 lakh households are yet to get the facility.

The data shows that the State has made considerable progress since the launch of the JJM in August 2019, when only 30.74 lakh rural households (32.18%) had tap water connections. The coverage has since increased to 75.48%.

However, only three districts, including Annamayya, Tirupati and Kadapa have achieved 100% tap water coverage. Chittoor is also close to full coverage, with only 28 rural households yet to receive connections.

Among the districts with the highest number of pending household connections are Srikakulam with 2.97 lakh, Palnadu with 2.71 lakh and Bapatla with 2.08 lakh. Krishna with 1.52 lakh, Prakasam with 1.44 lakh, Vizianagaram with 1.31 lakh, Anakapalli with 1.15 lakh and Alluri Sitarama Raju with 1.10 lakh also have more than one lakh households awaiting tap water connections.