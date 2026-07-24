ADC chief sets deadline for Amaravati Seed Access Road completion

VIJAYAWADA: D Lakshmi Parthasarathi, Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC), directed engineering officials on Thursday to complete the construction of the vital Seed Access Road within the stipulated deadline.

During an inspection of Phase 3 works along the Seed Access Road—stretching from the Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Ashram to Undavalli via the Chief Minister’s residence—CMD Lakshmi Parthasarathireviewed the progress with senior engineers.

Project contractor NCC has deployed heavy machinery to expedite execution on a war footing to make up for prior delays caused by land acquisition issues.

Accompanied by ADC Chief Engineer T Moses Kumar, the CMD inspected the ongoing embankment, Wet Mix Macadam (WMM), and Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM) works, as well as the approach road to the Chief Minister’s residence.

She instructed Chief Engineer Moses Kumar to immediately complete the approach road for the bridge under construction across the Kondaveeti Vagu in Undavalli and reviewed tar-laying (DBM) operations on the steel bridge spanning the Buckingham Canal.

Additionally, the CMD inspected newly developed cycling and walking tracks in the buffer zone along the Seed Access Road at Rayapudi village, emphasising that no further delays will be tolerated. ADC Superintending Engineer T Vaikunta Rao, Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) Y Appaji, and representatives from NCC were present during the inspection.