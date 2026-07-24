Andhra launches blockchain land records pilot to curb property disputes

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming to transform Andhra Pradesh into a completely land litigation-free state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday virtually launched the pilot project of ‘Mee Bhoomi–Blockchain’ from the State Secretariat, setting a firm November deadline for its comprehensive statewide rollout.

Designed as an immutable ‘single source of truth,’ the innovative platform unifies three key government wings—Revenue, Survey, and Registration—onto an integrated digital infrastructure.

Developed jointly by NIC Andhra Pradesh and the Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology (NIC Bengaluru) using the advanced Hyperledger Fabric framework, the system assigns a unique digital ID to every individual land parcel. This tamper-proof architecture prevents fraudulent double registrations, unauthorised record alterations, and arbitrary land manipulation.

The two-month pilot project is being implemented across 1,37,763 land parcel maps in 89 re-surveyed villages spanning seven select mandals: Aspari (Kurnool), Penumuru (Chittoor), Repalle (Bapatla), Gannavaram (Krishna), Kadiyam (East Godavari), Gummalakshmipuram (Parvathipuram Manyam), and Kothavalasa (Vizianagaram).

During the technical presentation by Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and revenue officials, Chief Minister Naidu directed the development team to further fortify security by integrating QR codes and Aadhaar verification mechanisms into the blockchain workflow.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu pointed out that while Andhra Pradesh historically experienced lower levels of property litigation compared to neighbouring states, administrative flaws and political victimisations—such as the arbitrary inclusion of private lands under Section 22A prohibitory lists by the previous regime—led to widespread disputes and harassment of genuine property owners.