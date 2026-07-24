Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 29.3L crore investment proposals: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 29,30,357 crore from 1,037 industrial projects since the coalition government came to power, with the potential to generate employment for 24,66,165 youth.

Chairing a meeting of the Ministers’ Committee constituted to oversee the government’s target of creating 20 lakh jobs at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday, Lokesh directed officials to closely monitor every approved project and ensure that industries are grounded without delay.

Emphasising the need for coordinated efforts, the Minister instructed all departments to work in tandem to expedite land allotments, statutory clearances and the disbursement of incentives.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a preferred destination for both national and international investors because of its “Speed of Doing Business” policy.

He wanted officials to implement the policy with sincerity and efficiency to further strengthen investor confidence.

Lokesh also expressed optimism that the Partnership Summit, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam in November, would help attract additional investments to the state.

Observing that the new industries coming to Andhra Pradesh would require substantial renewable power, he instructed the officials for the speedy completion of renewable energy projects.

Officials informed the Ministers that incentives had been provided to 1,20,897 MSMEs over the past two years.

Lokesh instructed them to give special priority to MSME units capable of generating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

Ministers P Narayana, Kandula Durgesh, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Kondapalli Srinivas were present.