Andhra steps up power transmission upgrades to meet rising demand

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is implementing targeted measures to modernise and strengthen the state’s power transmission network to meet expanding industrial growth, urban expansion, and renewable energy integration, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand announced during a comprehensive review meeting on Thursday.

Conducted virtually, the meeting assessed 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV Extra High Voltage (EHV) projects being executed by APTRANSCO.

Vijayanand revealed that APTRANSCO has completed 35 major transmission projects—including four 400 kV, ten 220 kV, and twenty-one 132 kV installations-adding 2,215 MVA transformation capacity and 613 circuit kilometers (CKM) of transmission lines.

Currently, 60 major transmission projects representing an investment of Rs 5,092 crore are underway across the state, which will eventually add 14,296 MVA capacity and 1,760 CKM of transmission lines to enhance grid stability and inter-regional connectivity.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply and prevent network congestion ahead of next summer, 24 major projects valued at Rs 3,507 crore are expected to be commissioned over the next six months.

Furthermore, as part of APTRANSCO’s infrastructure plan, 72 additional projects are in the planning stage, with tenders scheduled to be floated over the next three months to streamline the integration of both conventional and renewable power into the grid.

Vijayanand emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar are giving top priority to advanced grid technologies to secure the state’s economic future.