Andhra's Ram Reddy selected for World Athletics U20 Championships in USA

VISAKHAPATNAM: Middle-distance runner Mogali Venkat Ram Reddy of AP has been selected to represent India in World Athletics U20 Championships, to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon (USA), from August 5 to 9.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced a 36-member contingent comprising 23 men and 13 women for the championships. Reddy will compete in the men’s 800 metres event.

The 19-year-old from Kurnool district trains at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is pursuing a BBA at KL University after training at SAI centres in Hyderabad and Bhopal. Earlier this year, he became the first Indian to win the men’s 800m gold at the Asian U20 Championships.

He also won South Asian Federation Games gold and has qualified for the Asian Games in Nagoya.

His personal best of 1:47.46 places him among India’s leading Under-20 athletes in the event. The son of farmer Mogali Gopal Reddy and Uma, Ram grew up in Kurnool, where his parents encouraged him to pursue athletics despite fiscal constraints.

He began his athletics career under coach Y Mallikurjuna and is currently training under GV Subbarao and Surendra Singh.

His development has been supported by the Sports Authority of India, Athletics Federation of India, Sports Authority of AP and the AP Athletics Association.