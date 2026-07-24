Aviation: Rs 500 crore business proposals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives from KNOTS Aerospace Private Limited and GGF Astraa Analytica Private Limited met with Infrastructure and Investments (I&I) and Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy at the State Secretariat on Thursday to pitch major investment proposals in aviation and drone technologies.

Highlighting the State’s investor-friendly environment under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi-based KNOTS Aerospace, represented by Athiraj Singh Chawla, proposed establishing a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) at either the Nagarjuna Sagar Airport or Kurnool Airport.

The company plans to invest Rs 100 crore over the next five years, creating direct employment for around 100 people.

Starting with six training aircraft, KNOTS Aerospace aims to expand its fleet to 20 aircraft within five years to deliver domestic and international-standard pilot training.

Simultaneously, Hyderabad-based GGF Astraa Analytica-led by CEO and Director Sai Prasad, Tech Director Sai Vignaan Reddy, and Operations Director TS Kiran - expressed interest in investing Rs 400 crore to establish a drone cluster in Kurnool Drone City, requesting 100 acres of land. Supported by technical partnerships with firms in London and Singapore, the company specialises in drone research, assembly, manufacturing, testing, training, and incubation. GGF Astraa Analytica also offered to deploy drone applications for CCTV surveillance, crowd management and traffic monitoring during the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

Minister BC Janardhan Reddy assured full government support upon submission of complete project proposals, noting that these ventures would boost youth employment and skill development. He announced that trial runs for GGF Astraa Analytica’s proposed drone services will be conducted in September before finalising next steps.