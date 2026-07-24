Centre approves Rs 679.71 crore to widen NH-42 stretch in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the sanction of Rs 679.71 crore for the four-laning and strengthening of the Mudigubba–Kadiri stretch along National Highway-42 (NH-42) in Andhra Pradesh.

The approval follows sustained advocacy by State Health Minister and BJP national leader Satya Kumar Yadav, who held multiple high-level discussions with Union Minister Gadkari and ministry officials to push the project forward.

With roughly 70 per cent of the construction work falling directly within the Dharmavaram constituency, the infrastructure boost is set to transform the surrounding rural and urban areas of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Under the project, the existing two-lane highway will be upgraded into a four-lane corridor complete with paved shoulders. To handle heavy traffic and ensure smooth transit, the project scope includes the construction of service roads, a flyover, a vehicle underpass-cum-road overbridge, and a major bridge.

Once completed, the upgraded NH-42 section will significantly reduce travel time and streamline freight movement across Rayalaseema. The project will establish high-speed connectivity for Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts with the Bengaluru–Vijayawada–Kolkata (BKV) Expressway, key commercial destinations like Tirupati and Chennai, and neighbouring border areas in Karnataka.

Local officials and trade bodies expect the project to ease traffic congestion while attracting commercial, and industrial investments to the region.Expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister, Union Minister, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approving the project, Satya Kumar Yadav and BJP National Council Member S Vishnuvardhan Reddy stated that the project stands as a major milestone in Rayalaseema’s development.