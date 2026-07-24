Centre urged to modernise Andhra's Kavali Railway Station, approve express halts

NELLORE: The long-pending demand for modernising Kavali Railway Station and providing halts for several important express trains has once again been raised with the Centre.

Kavali Railway Station, an NSG-4 category station under South Central Railway, generated over Rs 13.41 crore in revenue during 2024-25 and handled 10.83 lakh passengers, while nearly 20 lakh commuters use the station annually.

Despite these numbers, the station has not yet been taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The demand comes at a time when Kavali is being viewed as part of a larger industrial corridor on Andhra Pradesh’s southern coast.

The Ramayapatnam Port project is being developed as a modern deep-water port in Nellore district. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is also preparing an integrated refinery complex at Ramayapatnam with an estimated investment exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore.

District records further show ongoing land acquisition proceedings for an industrial hub linked to Ramayapatnam Port in the villages of Ravuru and Chevuru in Gudluru mandal.

“Kavali Railway Station has emerged as one of the busiest stations in the region in terms of passenger traffic and revenue. With major industrial and port-led development taking shape around Kavali, upgrading the station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and providing halts for key express trains have become essential to meet the aspirations and travel needs of the people,” Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao Yadav said.

Recently, Mastan Rao Yadav submitted representations to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. He sought inclusion of Kavali Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and approval for stoppages of key long-distance express trains, citing the station’s growing passenger traffic, revenue generation and strategic importance in Nellore district.

He also pressed for halts at Kavali for the Sabari Express, Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Howrah-Chennai Mail and Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, saying the move would benefit students, employees, pilgrims and other passengers from the region.