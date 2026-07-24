CM Naidu proposes certification courses for cops to improve policing in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Calling for a reorientation of the police workforce to meet emerging challenges and stressing the need for visible, people-friendly policing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu observed that misuse of social media by certain elements has increased recently to create unrest in society and instructed the police to deal with it by leveraging advanced technology.
Addressing IPS officers at the conclusion of the AP Police Retreat 2026 - Future Ready AP Police Conference held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Convention Centre on Thursday, Naidu said the government should examine the need to restructure the police system in line with changing times and crimes.
He called for a shift from “invisible policing” to “visible policing”. He reiterated that the police should be more people-friendly and tough on criminals and those creating unrest in society with vested interests. He said a similar workshop was conducted in 2001 and noted that the nature of crime has changed over the years.
“Curbing crimes alone is not enough. If those who commit wrongs are punished, crimes will come under control,” he said.
The CM said technology enabled authorities to execute the operation Sindoor effectively with minimal manpower, demonstrating the potential of modern policing. He emphasised that police must not only formulate strategies to maintain law and order but also deliver measurable results.
Citing the swift recovery of the Tirumala Hanuman idol, the CM said technology prevented misconceptions and protected the government’s credibility.Referring to the Pastor Praveen incident, he said it took several days to counter the misinformation that had spread around the case.
The CM noted that while the State had made significant progress in controlling ganja cultivation and trafficking, more needs to be done. He said drug abuse is destroying families and contributing to violent crimes, underscoring the need for greater public awareness about dangers of narcotics.
He said digital literacy has become an essential skill for the police and proposed introducing certification courses for police personnel and providing specialised training to enhance their capabilities.
Naidu suggested deploying APSP trainees to district units on deputation for practical exposure and said the experience of Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors should be utilised to boost policing.