CM Naidu urges ministers to step up governance, public outreach

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have suggested to his Cabinet colleagues to remain vigilant against the conspiracies of the YSRCP. He directed the Ministers to intensify governance and public outreach initiatives across the State.
Addressing the Ministers after the conclusion of the agenda of the Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the latest political and administrative developments. Ministers informed him that the YSRCP is attempting to link the Mega DSC teacher recruitment drive with the ongoing protests in New Delhi. Naidu felt that the opposition is trying to create unnecessary controversies.
According to sources, the Chief Minister stressed that better coordination between district in-charge Ministers and District Collectors would help resolve most local issues efficiently. He lauded Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh for personally overseeing the distribution of house site pattas to beneficiaries in Mangalagiri and wanted Ministers and MLAs to replicate similar initiatives across the state.
Naidu is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the Ministers confining themselves to hold press conferences to highlight the coalition government’s two-year achievements but had not effectively taken those achievements to the people. He asked Ministers to take personal responsibility for resolving issues related to their respective departments and to communicate the government’s work more effectively.
Referring to recent law-and-order developments, the Chief Minister said the accused in the Palasa road accident case and the Anjaneya Swamy idol theft case in Tirupati were identified and apprehended using CCTV footage, underscoring the role of technology in crime detection. Warning that the State could face challenging conditions due to the El Nino phenomenon, the CM said AP may experience drinking water shortage this year.
He directed Ministers to launch awareness campaigns among farmers, particularly in the Krishna and Guntur delta regions, and advise them not to take up paddy cultivation due to expected water scarcity.