CM Naidu urges ministers to step up governance, public outreach

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have suggested to his Cabinet colleagues to remain vigilant against the conspiracies of the YSRCP. He directed the Ministers to intensify governance and public outreach initiatives across the State.

Addressing the Ministers after the conclusion of the agenda of the Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the latest political and administrative developments. Ministers informed him that the YSRCP is attempting to link the Mega DSC teacher recruitment drive with the ongoing protests in New Delhi. Naidu felt that the opposition is trying to create unnecessary controversies.

According to sources, the Chief Minister stressed that better coordination between district in-charge Ministers and District Collectors would help resolve most local issues efficiently. He lauded Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh for personally overseeing the distribution of house site pattas to beneficiaries in Mangalagiri and wanted Ministers and MLAs to replicate similar initiatives across the state.