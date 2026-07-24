Former CMO officials supported Rs 3,500-cr liquor scam network: SIT

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore sensational liquor scam during the YSRCP regime on Thursday told the High Court that retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy, former CMO Secretary, and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s OSD P Krishna Mohan Reddy provided full support to illegally generate money through liquor scam.

Dhanunjaya Reddy (A31), Balaji Govindappa (A33) and Krishna Mohan Reddy (A32) had filed separate petitions in the High Court challenging the Vijayawada ACB court’s order denying them regular bail in the liquor scam case.

Senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao, appearing for the SIT, informed Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi that the accused assisted other suspects and caused a loss of Rs 3,500 crore to the state exchequer. He said the investigation against Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Bharathi Cement Director Balaji Govindappa was complete and a chargesheet had been filed. Once prosecution sanction is received from the competent authority, the ACB court will take the chargesheet on file, he added.

“Just because co-accused have been released, petitioners cannot seek bail on that ground,” the counsel argued. He said the petitioners had not interfered with probe because their bail pleas were pending, and releasing them now could lead to witness tampering.

Senior counsels Siddharth Dave, S Niranjan Reddy and S Sriram argued the petitioners remained free under Supreme Court protection without influencing the probe or witnesses. They said all co-accused had secured bail and there was no flight risk. The court reserved its order until Tuesday.